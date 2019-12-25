United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to post ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). United States Steel posted earnings per share of $1.82 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 140.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

X has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United States Steel from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Argus cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Cfra lowered United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE:X traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,194,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,020,227. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 3.12. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of X. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 11,651.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,261,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,553 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in United States Steel by 402.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,475,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,957 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 808.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 961,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 855,884 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,026,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,265,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after purchasing an additional 579,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Earnings History and Estimates for United States Steel (NYSE:X)

