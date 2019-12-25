Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.92

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.92 and traded as high as $15.08. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 5,132 shares traded.

USAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $129.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 1.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAP. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the second quarter worth about $204,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 51.1% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the second quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAP)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

