Unobtanium Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $8.11 million and approximately $59.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unobtanium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $40.25 or 0.00552758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade, C-CEX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,269.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.80 or 0.02568715 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00020684 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000447 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000250 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Unobtanium

Unobtanium (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,457 coins. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

