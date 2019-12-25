V-ID Price Reaches $0.0650 on Top Exchanges (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. V-ID has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $331,135.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID token can now be bought for $0.0650 or 0.00000896 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. In the last week, V-ID has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038659 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $436.31 or 0.06006084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000480 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029705 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001928 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000284 BTC.

V-ID Token Profile

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 61,658,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,649,699 tokens. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

