V-ID Price Reaches $0.0650 on Top Exchanges (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. V-ID has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $331,135.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID token can now be bought for $0.0650 or 0.00000896 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. In the last week, V-ID has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038659 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $436.31 or 0.06006084 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000480 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029705 BTC.
- Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.
- Seele (SEELE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001928 BTC.
- ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002582 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001268 BTC.
- Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000284 BTC.
V-ID Token Profile
V-ID Token Trading
V-ID can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
