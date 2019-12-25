ValuEngine Lowers Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AVRO. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a buy rating on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avrobio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Avrobio has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.92.

Get Avrobio alerts:

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $642.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03. Avrobio has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $28.52.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avrobio will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Avrobio by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,448,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,244,000 after acquiring an additional 223,675 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avrobio by 40.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 376,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avrobio by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,221,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 174,121 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avrobio by 15.1% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 136,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avrobio in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,707,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Read More: Neutral Rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Avrobio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrobio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.