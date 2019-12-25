ValuEngine Lowers International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IP. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut International Paper from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp reissued a sell rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.33.

NYSE:IP opened at $46.08 on Friday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.81.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in International Paper by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,419,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,748 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 958.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,521,000 after buying an additional 2,101,278 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,820,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $858,623,000 after buying an additional 1,061,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,455,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,959,000 after buying an additional 741,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 11.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,560,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,561,000 after buying an additional 476,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

