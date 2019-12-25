ValuEngine Upgrades Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Dime Community Bancshares from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Dime Community Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $751.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stuart H. Lubow bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $124,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,795.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,295. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

