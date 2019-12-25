VeriumReserve 24 Hour Volume Reaches $166.00 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. One VeriumReserve coin can now be purchased for about $0.0851 or 0.00001168 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Cryptopia. VeriumReserve has a market cap of $213,725.00 and $166.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VeriumReserve has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VeriumReserve alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00556129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00059129 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 98.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00027457 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000899 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00085814 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009041 BTC.

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VRM is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,511,726 coins. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html . VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriumReserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriumReserve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.