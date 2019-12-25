Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:VBFC opened at $37.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.46. The stock has a market cap of $53.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.10. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. Village Bank and Trust Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Insiders purchased 24,913 shares of company stock valued at $778,265 over the last ninety days. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Company Profile

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

