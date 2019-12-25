Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.45

Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.45 and traded as high as $5.66. Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 118,968 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 16.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,474 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 14,101 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 96,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 96.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,011 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 102,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 911,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EOD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

