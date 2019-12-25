Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.45

Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.45 and traded as high as $5.66. Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 118,968 shares.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%.
Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EOD)
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
