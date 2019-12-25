Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a payout ratio of 102.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

WMC stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.67. 179,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,246. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a market cap of $567.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.75. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 709.60 and a quick ratio of 709.60.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMC shares. ValuEngine lowered Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

