Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WLTW. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $206.70.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $201.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.91. Willis Towers Watson has a one year low of $144.13 and a one year high of $206.29. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $12,930,715.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $596,486.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,537.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,461 shares of company stock worth $8,160,220 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,189,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,100,974,000 after acquiring an additional 556,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,008,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,683,255,000 after purchasing an additional 80,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,963,000 after purchasing an additional 760,522 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,702,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,841,000 after purchasing an additional 729,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,319,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

