YEE Price Tops $0.0009 (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One YEE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, FCoin, ABCC and DEx.top. During the last seven days, YEE has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. YEE has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $167,074.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.41 or 0.06125897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000480 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029645 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001929 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000285 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DEx.top, FCoin, OKEx, ABCC, CoinTiger and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

