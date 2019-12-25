Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.43 Billion

Analysts forecast that Avnet (NYSE:AVT) will announce $4.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.46 billion. Avnet reported sales of $5.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year sales of $17.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.93 billion to $18.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.11 billion to $18.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on shares of Avnet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $10,840,642.28. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Avnet by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.54. 198,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,542. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.38. Avnet has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $49.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

