Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Equities research analysts expect that Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings. Zynex reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zynex.

Zynex (NYSE:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zynex in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zynex in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of ZYXI traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $8.15. 134,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,258. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.28. Zynex has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynex (ZYXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit