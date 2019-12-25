Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings. Zynex reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zynex.

Zynex (NYSE:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zynex in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zynex in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of ZYXI traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $8.15. 134,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,258. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.28. Zynex has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

