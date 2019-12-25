Zacks: Analysts Expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Atlantic Capital Bancshares also posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.34 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on ACBI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NASDAQ ACBI traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 23,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $2,504,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,564,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after buying an additional 132,764 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 527,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after buying an additional 112,763 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 251,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 45,517 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.