Zacks: Analysts Expect HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) to Post $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) to report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for HB Fuller’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.91. HB Fuller reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that HB Fuller will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HB Fuller.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $725.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of HB Fuller and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $60.00 price target on shares of HB Fuller and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

FUL traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $51.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,201. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56. HB Fuller has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $47.13.

In other news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 55,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $2,884,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula M. Cooney sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $169,476.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,228.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,632 shares of company stock valued at $5,627,484 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HB Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in HB Fuller by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in HB Fuller in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in HB Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 5.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

