Zacks: Analysts Expect NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNR) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNR) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NCI Building Systems’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NCI Building Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NCI Building Systems.

Get NCI Building Systems alerts:

NCI Building Systems (NASDAQ:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

Shares of CNR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 156,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,092. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. NCI Building Systems has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

About NCI Building Systems

NCI Building Systems, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair & remodel construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment manufactures and distributes lines of metal products for the nonresidential construction markets.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCI Building Systems (CNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCI Building Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCI Building Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.