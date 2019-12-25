Zacks: Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Global Indemnity an industry rank of 170 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

GBLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Global Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Global Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

GBLI stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.95. 2,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,198. Global Indemnity has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.15.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $142.23 million for the quarter. Global Indemnity had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity during the third quarter valued at about $486,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Global Indemnity by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Global Indemnity by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Global Indemnity by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 346,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Company Profile

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

