Zcoin (XZC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.06 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $26.55 million and $2.06 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zcoin has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for $2.92 or 0.00040110 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC, Huobi, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,273.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.49 or 0.01739117 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.05 or 0.02571807 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00553867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011359 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00634388 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023368 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00056692 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013906 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,101,118 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Indodax, TDAX, Koinex, Sistemkoin, BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Huobi, Binance, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

