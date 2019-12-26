$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NetGear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.31. NetGear reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NetGear will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NetGear.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.27. NetGear had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTGR shares. BWS Financial upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim set a $44.00 price target on NetGear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetGear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

In related news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $64,021.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 5,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $167,247.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,825 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,095 shares of company stock worth $462,090. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of NetGear in the second quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NetGear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in NetGear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetGear stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.53. The stock had a trading volume of 146,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,770. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NetGear has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $53.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.59.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

