$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) to report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.49. Brixmor Property Group posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $292.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRX. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $160,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $66,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $455,070. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,263.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BRX traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $21.33. 880,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.54%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

