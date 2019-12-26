$0.71 EPS Expected for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) to report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.74. BankUnited posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $223.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.93 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 18.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

BKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In other news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $2,779,539.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,931,476.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $728,901.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,093.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,389,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,611,000 after purchasing an additional 453,993 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,382,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,102,000 after buying an additional 2,707,273 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,119,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,086,000 after acquiring an additional 22,463 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 904,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 34,132 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKU stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.78. 224,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,408. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankUnited (BKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.