$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) will post sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.29 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $4.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

KNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 3,196 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $121,767.60. Also, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. Insiders have sold 127,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,198 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $51,927,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,097.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,082 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $18,266,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,534,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,076,000 after purchasing an additional 467,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,516,000. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNX traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $35.88. The stock had a trading volume of 984,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

