$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) to report $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Blackstone Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the highest is $1.67 billion. Blackstone Group posted sales of $504.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 218.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Group will report full year sales of $5.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blackstone Group.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. S&P Equity Research cut shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 280,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $14,486,779.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.30. 2,150,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,305,547. Blackstone Group has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

