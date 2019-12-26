$160.55 Million in Sales Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will announce $160.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.40 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted sales of $161.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year sales of $633.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $630.71 million to $635.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $669.41 million, with estimates ranging from $647.57 million to $690.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $155.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.96 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 12.28%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 622.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,668. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.53. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

