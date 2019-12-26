$190.75 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Wall Street analysts expect Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) to post $190.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $191.80 million and the lowest is $188.80 million. Cadence Bancorp posted sales of $124.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full year sales of $779.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $776.50 million to $780.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $764.30 million, with estimates ranging from $745.20 million to $774.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorp.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $194.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,121.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 150,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,324.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 37,387 shares of company stock worth $606,140. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,282,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,649,000 after buying an additional 328,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,535,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,164,000 after purchasing an additional 90,196 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 6.8% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,777,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,257,000 after purchasing an additional 239,958 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,395,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,631,000 after purchasing an additional 48,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.03. 677,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.82. Cadence Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $23.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorp (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit