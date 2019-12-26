$190.75 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) to post $190.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $191.80 million and the lowest is $188.80 million. Cadence Bancorp posted sales of $124.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full year sales of $779.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $776.50 million to $780.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $764.30 million, with estimates ranging from $745.20 million to $774.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorp.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $194.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,121.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 150,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,324.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 37,387 shares of company stock worth $606,140. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,282,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,649,000 after buying an additional 328,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,535,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,164,000 after purchasing an additional 90,196 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 6.8% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,777,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,257,000 after purchasing an additional 239,958 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,395,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,631,000 after purchasing an additional 48,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.03. 677,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.82. Cadence Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $23.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorp (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.