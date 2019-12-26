$2.46 EPS Expected for Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) to post earnings of $2.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Macro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02. Banco Macro reported earnings of $2.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Macro will report full-year earnings of $8.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $9.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $13.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Banco Macro.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.53. Banco Macro had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $490.69 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMA. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Itau BBA Securities restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Banco Macro in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 641.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter worth $98,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Macro by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

BMA stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.75. 1,142,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Banco Macro has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

