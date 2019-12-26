$2.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to report $2.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.65 billion and the lowest is $2.56 billion. Charles Schwab reported sales of $2.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $10.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.68 billion to $10.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $11.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

SCHW traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.57. 3,408,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,540,542. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $122,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $14,703,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,170,939. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 526.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

