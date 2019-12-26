$2.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to post $2.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $10.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.52 billion to $10.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.36 billion to $12.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Stephens set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Shares of BSX traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $45.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,057,645. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average of $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 1,104 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $44,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Halliday Hamish 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. Insiders have sold 224,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,788,734 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,871,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,593,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,632 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 39,252,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,687,034,000 after buying an additional 1,162,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,664,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,236,000 after buying an additional 570,230 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,748,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,917,000 after buying an additional 3,039,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,320,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $529,530,000 after buying an additional 3,714,624 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

