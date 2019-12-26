$38.30 Million in Sales Expected for Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) will report sales of $38.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nlight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.92 million to $38.50 million. Nlight posted sales of $46.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Nlight will report full-year sales of $172.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $171.64 million to $172.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $187.69 million, with estimates ranging from $172.00 million to $205.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nlight.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Nlight had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on LASR shares. ValuEngine raised Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Nlight in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nlight from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of LASR stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $19.99. The stock had a trading volume of 162,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,535. Nlight has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $26.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $737.81 million, a P/E ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 2.43.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Martinsen sold 24,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.45, for a total value of $4,967,302.25. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,243 shares of company stock worth $5,814,562. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Nlight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,327,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nlight by 38.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,124,000 after purchasing an additional 460,470 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Nlight by 21.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,919,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,061,000 after purchasing an additional 337,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nlight by 13.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,296,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,411,000 after purchasing an additional 270,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Nlight by 12.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,567,000 after purchasing an additional 199,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

