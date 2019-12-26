$4.64 Million in Sales Expected for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) to announce $4.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $38.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.50 million to $43.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.24 million, with estimates ranging from $4.82 million to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 169.38% and a negative net margin of 175.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.64. 603,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,046. The stock has a market cap of $358.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

