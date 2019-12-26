$480.06 Million in Sales Expected for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will report sales of $480.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $476.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $482.78 million. La-Z-Boy reported sales of $467.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $447.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.39 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LZB. ValuEngine lowered La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of LZB stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $31.71. 9,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,146. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average is $32.48. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.17%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

