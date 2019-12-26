$80.33 Million in Sales Expected for Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) will post $80.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.01 million to $80.70 million. Yext reported sales of $63.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $297.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $297.46 million to $298.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $380.34 million, with estimates ranging from $375.31 million to $387.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 56.29% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

In other news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $70,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 238,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,548.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $139,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 3,797,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,131,529.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 583,532 shares of company stock valued at $9,323,199. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Yext by 13.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 67.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Yext by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 654.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 22,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 19,275 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter worth approximately $481,000. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YEXT stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,888. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64. Yext has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

