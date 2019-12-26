$9.30 Million in Sales Expected for Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) will report $9.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.10 million to $10.50 million. Veru posted sales of $6.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $38.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.90 million to $45.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $45.54 million, with estimates ranging from $37.77 million to $53.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veru.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Veru had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on VERU shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.93.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 15,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $33,572.32. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $170,458 over the last ninety days. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Veru during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Veru in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Veru by 65.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 90,530 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Veru by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 169,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Veru by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,374. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $197.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.38. Veru has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.