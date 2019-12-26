$950,000.00 in Sales Expected for Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) will post $950,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $1.10 million. Aptinyx reported sales of $1.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year sales of $3.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 million to $3.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.56 million, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $4.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 1,523.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. 129,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.24. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49.

In other Aptinyx news, Director Robert J. Hombach bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 263,458 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 21.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 306,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 54,967 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 204.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 72,392 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 91.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 48,074 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

