$99.86 Million in Sales Expected for Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) will announce $99.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inphi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.03 million and the lowest is $99.73 million. Inphi posted sales of $86.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inphi will report full year sales of $362.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.47 million to $363.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $439.58 million, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $445.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inphi.

Get Inphi alerts:

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $94.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

IPHI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Inphi from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inphi in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

In other news, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 2,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $171,672.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,469.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $497,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,553 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inphi in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Inphi by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Inphi in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Inphi in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inphi during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000.

Shares of NYSE IPHI traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.04. The company had a trading volume of 360,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,983. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.40 and a beta of 1.57. Inphi has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $77.67.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inphi (IPHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.