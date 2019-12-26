Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Trading Up 21.7%

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) shares traded up 21.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.69, 9,647,809 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 575% from the average session volume of 1,428,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

ACST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.10.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $192.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that Acasti Pharma Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACST. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Acasti Pharma by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.