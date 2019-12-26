Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Trading Up 21.7%

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) shares traded up 21.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.69, 9,647,809 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 575% from the average session volume of 1,428,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

ACST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.10.

The stock has a market cap of $192.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that Acasti Pharma Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACST. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Acasti Pharma by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit