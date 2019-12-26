Actuant’s (EPAC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Actuant from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of EPAC opened at $26.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41. Actuant has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $27.94.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Actuant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant in the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Actuant during the third quarter worth approximately $3,961,000.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

