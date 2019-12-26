Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Adyen NV (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)’s stock price was down 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $805.00 and last traded at $805.00, approximately 3,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $820.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised shares of Adyen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Adyen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $754.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $735.89.

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

