Adzcoin (ADZ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.00

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded up 41.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Adzcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Adzcoin has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Adzcoin has a market cap of $35,881.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013643 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Adzcoin Coin Profile

Adzcoin (CRYPTO:ADZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 49,827,043 coins. The official message board for Adzcoin is forum.adzbuzz.com . Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adzcoin’s official website is adzcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Block reward halving every 12 monthsDifficulty re-targeting using the multipool-resistant DigiShield “

Adzcoin Coin Trading

Adzcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adzcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adzcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

