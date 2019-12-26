AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the November 28th total of 12,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901. AeroCentury has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $12.92.

In other AeroCentury news, President Michael Gerhard Magnusson acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $43,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $52,335.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AeroCentury stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.66% of AeroCentury at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AeroCentury from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and leases aircraft and aircraft engines to regional airlines in the United States and internationally. The company provides operating and finance leasing services of mid-life regional aircraft to carriers. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which includes other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines, as well as engages in parting out aircraft.

