Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Update

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, a growth of 476.0% from the November 28th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) by 259.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,317 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Aethlon Medical worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

AEMD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 169,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.48. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $25.65.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.19). On average, equities analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

