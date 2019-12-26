AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Short Interest Update

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the November 28th total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of UAVS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.42. 174,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,533. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

