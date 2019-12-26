Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.56 Per Share

Analysts expect Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.48). Albireo Pharma reported earnings per share of ($1.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year earnings of ($6.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.19) to ($5.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($6.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.29) to ($4.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.18). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 62.69% and a negative net margin of 1,881.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALBO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Albireo Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albireo Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 154,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,668. The company has a market capitalization of $367.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.02. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $38.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after buying an additional 84,575 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 222,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

