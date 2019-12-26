ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the November 28th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ ALJJ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.06. 18,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,430. ALJ Regional has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ALJ Regional by 15.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 356,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 47,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALJ Regional by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ALJ Regional by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ALJ Regional from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

ALJ Regional Company Profile

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

