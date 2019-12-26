All Sports Market Capitalization Achieves $4.81 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last week, All Sports has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. All Sports has a market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $69,948.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including $7.50, $33.94, $10.39 and $24.68.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.95 or 0.05959479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029581 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001857 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023408 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

SOC is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $10.39, $5.60, $7.50, $24.68, $33.94, $20.33, $50.98, $24.43, $18.94, $13.77 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

