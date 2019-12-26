Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Short Interest Down 31.3% in December

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the November 28th total of 4,950,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NYSE ALL traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $111.60. The stock had a trading volume of 822,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.03. Allstate has a 1-year low of $79.17 and a 1-year high of $113.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allstate will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.55.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor purchased 44,975 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,675,022,000 after purchasing an additional 109,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,689,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,510,675,000 after purchasing an additional 228,584 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,372,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,628,000 after purchasing an additional 178,988 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 12.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,342,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,631,000 after purchasing an additional 486,897 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,877,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,773,000 after purchasing an additional 103,623 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

