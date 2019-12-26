American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) to post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.20. American Vanguard reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Vanguard.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $124.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.13 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on American Vanguard to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 67.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,832 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 794,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.34. The company had a trading volume of 75,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,712. The company has a market capitalization of $581.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.37. American Vanguard has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

