Analysts Anticipate Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Alcoa reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 131.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AA. Bank of America lowered shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Gabelli downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. G.Research lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.64.

Shares of Alcoa stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.45. 50,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,441,380. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.91. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,128,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $11,867,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,948,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,024,000 after acquiring an additional 549,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,409,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after acquiring an additional 522,612 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

